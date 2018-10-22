Special needs students crowned Homecoming King and Queen at Mount Si High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. -- Two deserving high students with special needs were honored as royalty this weekend.

Madison and Josh were both nominated and voted by their peers as Homecoming King and Queen of Mount Si High School.

"This impacts our lives so much just in so many ways because our kids don't get that opportunity like typical kids," said Ashley McKinney, Madison's mom.

The students were honored during the football game on Friday and at Saturday night's dance.

"That's typically an honor that you see like of the lead cheerleader or your star quarterback, and to have someone like Josh, it's amazing," said Brandon York, Josh's dad.

Both students are part of the life skills program at Mount Si.