Search for missing hiker in SW Washington suspended

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the search for a 19-year-old hiker missing in southwest Washington since last week has been suspended.

The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office says rescue teams looking for Garrett Canada, of Kelso, found indications that he may have entered the water near or past a waterfall in the Lava Canyon area.

The Columbian newspaper reported that Canada was hiking with a friend who reporting him missing the evening of Oct. 15 after the two became separated.

The two were hiking on the Lava Canyon Trail, about 18 miles east of Cougar.

The sheriff’s office said the friend waited at the car for Canada. When he didn’t show up she found a ride to Cougar to call for help.

Search teams, dive crews, a drone and a helicopter searched the area Wednesday and Thursday. They found more evidence that Canada may have ended up in the water.