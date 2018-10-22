× Saturday, Oct. 27 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

The U.S. Dept. of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration is working with local and state law enforcement to collect unused prescriptions across the country.

This year, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 27. It’s a day dedicated to safely disposing unwanted and old prescription medications.

There are several drop off locations in Western Washington. You can find them on the DEA’s website here.

Collection times are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be the second and final 2018 nationwide collection organized by the DEA. The last collection in April brought in nearly 950,000 lbs. of unused prescriptions.

According to the 2016 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.2 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs.