Rolled semi on I-5 takes Monday morning commute from bad to worse

TUKWILA, Wash. -- A semi-truck rollover on Interstate 5 is making traffic even worse this morning.

A sem rolled and was blocking at least three lanes of northbound I-5 at Interurban Avenue in Tukwila.

Shortly after 7:00 a.m., Washington State Departement of Transportation crews pushed the semi to the right shoulder. There was a 4-mile backup.

NB I-5 near Soutcenter/Interurban this rolled truck is mostly cleared to the right shoulder. traffic backed up roughly 4 miles. I advise getting over to 599, 509 or 99 as alternates. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/6BZVo0BJ3W — Adam Gehrke (@AdamGehrke) October 22, 2018

Q13 News traffic expert Adam Gehrke said the backup was growing quickly. Adam advises drivers to consider getting over to SR 599, SR 509 and SR 99 to get into downtown Seattle.

A dense fog advisory was already affecting the morning commute. It was set to expire at 11 a.m.

Visibility at most airports in the Puget Sound region was at about a quarter-mile, except for JBLM-Ft. Lewis, which was even less -- an eighth of a mile.

