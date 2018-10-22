No tsunami threat after six earthquakes strike off the coast of British Columbia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT HARDY, B.C. -- There is no tsunami threat Monday morning after six earthquakes struck off the coast of British Columbia overnight.

The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck near Port Hardy, Canada at 9:39 p.m. Sunday at a depth of about 7 miles (11 kilometers).

At 10:16 p.m., a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the same area at a depth of 13 miles (21 kilometers).

At 10:22 p.m. a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck the same area at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The three other quakes that struck in the area ranged from 2.7 to 4.9, according to the USGS.

The first three earthquakes hit a little more than 350 miles from Seattle.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.