Man shot in stomach in Seattle drive-by

SEATTLE – The Seattle police gang unit is investigating after a man was shot in the stomach during a drive-by shooting in Beacon Hill on Monday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. at MLK Way and South Dawson St., police said.

When officers got there, they found a man who had been shot in the stomach and sent him to Harborview after administering first aid.

Witnesses said the man was walking toward a business in the area when a black sedan drove by and a passenger opened fire, hitting the victim once.

The sedan sped away northbound.