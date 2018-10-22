Fog will improve later this week as rain returns to Western Washington

SEATTLE -- When does the fog clear?
The short answer, soon. Likely improving some Tuesday with more improvement Wednesday morning thanks to a weather pattern change on the way in the form of overnight rain chance Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. More rain likely by Thursday.
Much like the past two or three days, but the clearing likely won't happen until early to mid-afternoon (around 2-3pm).
So students walking home from school closer to 2pm still need to be REALLY cautious and watch for cars hard to see through the thick fog.
- TONIGHT--Some clearing to partly cloudy skies overnight. Some patchy fog possible, but it won't be like the past few days. Lows: 47°
- TUESDAY--Partly sunny and nice. Dry DAY, but there is an overnight chance of some rain, late overnight and into early Wednesday morning. Otherwise highs Tuesday: 60°
- WEDNESDAY--Mostly cloudy with a drier afternoon. Highs: 60°
- THURSDAY--Rain likely. Temps. returning back to cooler/seasonal: 57°
- FRIDAY--Partly cloudy. Little drier in between systems. Highs: 59°
- THIS WEEKEND--Rain is likely. Especially late Saturday into Sunday. High temps. in the upper 50s