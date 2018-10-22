Fog will improve later this week as rain returns to Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- When does the fog clear?

The short answer, soon. Likely improving some Tuesday with more improvement Wednesday morning thanks to a weather pattern change on the way in the form of overnight rain chance Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. More rain likely by Thursday.

Much like the past two or three days, but the clearing likely won't happen until early to mid-afternoon (around 2-3pm).

So students walking home from school closer to 2pm still need to be REALLY cautious and watch for cars hard to see through the thick fog.