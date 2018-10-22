FBI: 2 men arrested after Tacoma woman pepper-sprayed, beaten and shot 3 times

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD — Two men are charged with murder after a Tacoma woman was attacked with pepper spray, beaten with a baseball bat and shot three times.

Jessica Shaunti Jackson, 34, of Tacoma, was found dead in a wooded area near Spanaway on Sept. 13, federal authorities said.

U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes announced Monday that Bobbie Pease, 49, of Tacoma and Jeremy Warren, 30, of Forks have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Jackson, a single mother, was last seen with the suspects at a Tacoma convenience store on Sept. 4, according to a criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to the complaint, Peases’s car was captured on surveillance video driving to and from the area of the murder scene around the time Jackson was killed.

Investigators said they recovered a firearm from the Puyallup River that they believe was used in the murder.

The FBI has jurisdiction in this case because Jackson was killed on federal land.

Both men were scheduled to make their first court appearance Monday afternoon.