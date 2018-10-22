Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros

BEDFORD, N.Y. – A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York on Monday, a law enforcement source told CNN.

The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.

An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a news release.

The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.

The case has been turned over to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force.

CNN reached out to a spokesman for Soros, but did not immediately receive a response.