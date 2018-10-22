Dense fog advisory in effect all morning, low visibility for much of Western Washington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- October is typically the foggiest month for the area, and today, "Fogtober" is living up to its name.

Visibility is less than a quarter-mile in some parts of Western Washington Monday morning as dense fog has settled in the region.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 11 a.m. for parts of Western Washington.

Visibility at most airports in the Puget Sound region was at about a quarter mile, except for JBLM-Ft. Lewis, which was even less -- an eighth of a mile.

Here are some safety tips for driving in the fog, courtesy of the National Weather Service: