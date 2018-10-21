× Reduced ferry service begins Monday

Starting October 22, seven state ferries will be out of service, which means fewer trips along the Anacortes/San Juan Islands/Sidney, BC route through November 4th. The reduced service also means that drivers will not be able to reserve spots on that route – everything is first come, first served.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) says three ferries are scheduled for required shipyard work, but four others are out for unplanned repairs after a busy summer season. Three ships will still be traveling between Anacortes, Friday Harbor, and Orcas, Lopez, and Shaw Islands during the two-week repair period; while daily trips to Sidney, BC are on hold. You can find the temporary schedule here.

This issue is something that we could see more and more often, as the fleet ages. WSF is asking for billions of dollars to address the problem over the next 20 years.