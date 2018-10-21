× One killed, three hospitalized in shooting at Lakewood nightclub

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — One person is dead after three shooters opened fire inside and outside a Lakewood nightclub, firing up to 20 shots and hitting four people, investigators said Sunday.

One victim died at the hospital; three others are expected to survive.

Police were first called to the scene at New World VIP Lounge on South Tacoma Way shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation, but detectives have released surveillance photos showing three men they believe to be the shooters running from the scene.

The rest of the photos from the scene. pic.twitter.com/7DIPqZ9Rhq — Lakewood (WA) Police (@LakewoodPD) October 21, 2018

Police said video from a nearby business captured the men, described as being in their 20s, fleeing the scene in an unknown vehicle.

Forensics teams are still processing the scene and detectives are seeking additional witnesses to the shooting, or those who recognize the men in the photos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators in one of the following ways:

Det. Sean Conlon 253-830-5048

LPD Tipline 253-830-5064

Crimestoppers 1-800-222-TIPS

https://www.cityoflakewood.us/police/crime/submit-a-tip