× Man shot, killed by police during domestic dispute in Spanaway

SPANAWAY, Wash. — A 50-year-old man died Sunday after he was shot by Pierce County deputies during a domestic violence call in Spanaway.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said a woman called 911 about 9:30 p.m. Saturday and said her boyfriend was drunk and armed with a handgun. She told police she had locked herself in the bathroom and that her home was filling with smoke.

When deputies arrived at the duplex in the 100 block of 161st Street S they confronted the woman’s boyfriend at the front door. The man was armed with a handgun in a hip holster, Troyer said.

According to authorities, the man refused the deputies orders to not touch the handgun and he drew his firearm out of his holster.

The deputies fired at the man then entered the home to provide emergency medical aid, Troyer said.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment where he later died.

The woman who called police was not injured.

Troyer said the man’s .40 caliber semiautomatic handgun and a holster found on his waistband were placed into evidence.

The three deputies involved in the shooting were placed on standard administrative leave.

The woman’s father told Q13 News, dispatchers were informed that the man had a concealed carry permit.