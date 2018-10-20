Wait for the video below to load, then click “play” to watch Maria Cantwell and Susan Hutchison debate:
WATCH LIVE: Senate debate, Maria Cantwell and Susan Hutchison
-
US Sen. Maria Cantwell faces former head of Wash. state GOP
-
Washington voters to weigh in on dozens of primary races Tuesday
-
Cantwell, Hutchison to face off for Senate; 2 GOP House incumbents hold thin leads in primary
-
Democrats see opportunity in Washington state congressional races
-
Senators Murray and Cantwell want more from CDC on growing number of AFM cases
-
-
‘Enraged’ woman who confronted Flake wanted ‘a hero’
-
Congress takes multifaceted approach to try to fight the opioid epidemic
-
Murray quickly opposes Kavanaugh nomination; Cantwell says ‘grave concerns’ with pick
-
Dueling Portland political protests set for Saturday raise fears of violence
-
Portland braces for dueling right-wing, anti-fascist rallies
-
-
More controlled burns likely in Washington in effort to curb wildfires
-
Bill allowing more sea lions to be killed clears key hurdle
-
Three new canine teams will bring shorter TSA wait times to Sea-Tac Airport