Early morning fire damages two homes near Lake Meridian

KENT – Two families made it out safely after their homes caught fire this morning near Kent.

Fire officials say they got a call around 7:10 a.m. of a house on fire in the 14200 block of 264th St. along Lake Meridian. When they arrived, they found the original house fire had spread to a second home directly to the east of the first.

A total of five people living in the two houses all made it out safely.

Fire investigators are now on scene looking into what started the fire.