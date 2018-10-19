Vincent Landes: Chronic domestic violence offender wanted for violating 7th ‘no contact’ order

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — a good time to put the spotlight on the fight against offenders like Vincent Landes.

He has a huge history of domestic violence. He’s been busted six times for violating a no contact order and now he’s facing his seventh conviction for it.

“Vincent is wanted. He’s having problems showing up to court. He’s got a warrant for his arrest for violating a no contact order. He went to the house where he wasn’t supposed to be at, where the female was staying and wasn’t supposed to have contact with and he got into an argument with her for about 10 minutes, about a truck that he wanted to take back from the female victim. She wouldn’t let him have it back and he continued to argue out front. The cops were called and before the police could get there, Mr. Landes jumped in another truck and took off out of the area. Mr. Landes, since 1986, has had 42 bookings into the King County Jail, so he is a common resident in the King County Jail and he, most likely, knows he’s being looked for again and doesn’t want to go back, so we need the public’s help to try to find him,” said King County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Detectives say he lives homeless, possibly in Seattle’s South Park or White Center area.

He’s admitted to being hooked on heroin for a decade and could be trying to steal to help feed his addiction.

He’s 51 years old, 5’7” and weighs 140 pounds.

If you spot him on the street, or know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.