Two Central Washington University students dead after 'tragic accident involving firearms'

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — Two Central Washington University ROTC members died Thursday night in what police describe as a “tragic accident involving firearms.”

According to Ellensburg Police, officers responded about 8:50 p.m. to a home in the 2600 block of N. Ellington St.

Investigators believe a 21-year-old man accidentally shot and killed his 22-year-old friend, then turned the gun on himself.

“The individuals at the residence were all friends and there is no indication at this time of foul play being involved,” police said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims’ families and friends during this difficult time.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.