Sheriff: Man dies in fall at Mount St. Helens

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man in his 40s suffered a medical event and died in a fall on Mount St. Helens.

KGW-TV reports the man was hiking Thursday afternoon at about the 6,700-foot level in the Monitor Ridge area when he fell, according to Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown.

Brown says the group of climbers started CPR on the man as a helicopter crew flew to the area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports say he hit his head during the fall.

Officials haven’t released the man’s name.