Sheriff: Man dies in fall at Mount St. Helens

Posted 6:56 AM, October 19, 2018

A plume of condensation rises off Mount St. Helens, as viewed from the roof of the Cascades Volcano Observatory December 19, 2006 in Vancouver, Washington. The plume results from condensation of warm moist air rising off the growing lava dome. (Photo by Steve Schillling./The U.S. Geological Survey via Getty Images)

MOUNT ST. HELENS, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man in his 40s suffered a medical event and died in a fall on Mount St. Helens.

KGW-TV reports the man was hiking Thursday afternoon at about the 6,700-foot level in the Monitor Ridge area when he fell, according to Skamania County Sheriff Dave Brown.

Brown says the group of climbers started CPR on the man as a helicopter crew flew to the area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Initial reports say he hit his head during the fall.

Officials haven’t released the man’s name.