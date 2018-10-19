Renton Police seek ID of two robbery suspects who ran over young boy scout during escape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. -- Renton Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who ran over a young boy scout selling popcorn for his troop as they fled after stealing a counter top display case with $40,000 worth of jewelry inside.

Fortunately, the child is OK.

"Just to run over a little boy and then keep going, they had no regard for anybody. Our biggest fear right now is that they could continue to escalate, and next time they may run into a jewelry store and bring a firearm with them, and somebody could get shot and hurt," said Sgt. Christine Matthews with Renton PD.

On September 9th, at approximately 5:05 pm, one suspect immediately approached the case and used a tool to cut the security chain that secures the case to the counter top. The second suspect then grabbed the display case, and both suspects ran out of the store.

The case contained about $40,000 worth of yellow gold, white gold, and sterling silver chain necklaces..

"We don't know if they were in there earlier that day, or a couple of days earlier, but it's positive that they were in there at least beforehand because they knew exactly how to get it off of there, and they knew they needed to bring bolt cutters," Matthew said. "We're asking the public when you look at the video, it's not real clear, their faces, but you can clearly see their body stature, how they move, what they're wearing, so we're hopeful that somebody out there will recognize them through their body movements, rather than just the facial recognition,."

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5-foot, 8 inches to 5-foot, 11 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a light tan fedora hat, tan/white long sleeve jacket with a black shirt underneath, and tan/white pants.

Suspect No. 2 is described as a black man in his 30s, 5-foot 10 to 6-foot tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a gray or tan T-Shirt, blue jean shorts, and gray shoes with a white sole.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 if you can identify either suspect. Submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or download the P3 Tips App to your phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).