Police investigating after two found dead in Mason County trailer

BELFAIR, Wash. — Sheriff’s deputies and state troopers are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a trailer Friday evening north of Belfair.

At about 5:30 p.m., the Mason County Sheriff’s Office tweeted about the death investigation.

MCSO and WSP on the scene of a death investigation( two deceased) north of Belfair. Investigation is just beginning. We will update as we get more information. pic.twitter.com/k4rdamcDpE — Mason County Sheriff (@MasonCoSheriff) October 20, 2018

An official with the sheriff’s office said deputies found the pair in the trailer shortly before 5 p.m.

Deputies did not give the exact location of the trailer. The cause of death was not immediately known.

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information was available.