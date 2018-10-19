Molly Barton: Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force hunting convicted teen boy abuser

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The Snohomish County Violent Offender Task Force and the U.S. Marshals led Western District of Washington Fugitive Task Force are asking for the public’s help to find Molly Barton. The Arlington woman was convicted in Snohomish County for Assault 2nd degree for abuse that started when the victim was 13 years old. Detectives say she bent his toes back until they broke, hit him in the head with a copper pipe which left a permanent indentation in his skull and then held a knife to his throat which left a cut mark.

She skipped out during her trial and has a nationwide warrant for her arrest. She was last working as a flagger in the construction industry but has not shown up since she fled. Barton may be driving a blue 2002 Chrysler Concorde with license AXT7697.

Molly Barton is 52-years-old, 5’08” and weighs 130 pounds. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips to find her. If you know where deputies can locate her, submit the information at http://www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App that you can download to your phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). It is anonymous.