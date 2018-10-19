Lottery mania: Puget Sound’s 10 ‘luckiest’ stores for Mega Millions, Powerball tickets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- If your coworker doesn't show up for work on Monday, there could be hundreds of millions of reasons why.

There was no winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions lottery drawing.

That means the jackpot for Friday's drawing is now at least $970 million, or a cash lump sum of $548.6 million, and the number will just keep climbing until some lucky person (who will most likely not be you) hits it big. It will be the largest jackpot in the game's history and the second largest in the US lottery jackpot history.

The Mega Millions jackpot beat its own record once again after no ticket matched all the six numbers in the drawing Tuesday night. The winning numbers on Tuesday were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Friday's Mega Millions, along with Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, which stands at $345 million, are worth more than a cool billion dollars.

The reason these jackpots have ballooned to such monstrous proportions is because, well, no one has won in a while. According to a release from Mega Millions, the last Mega Millions jackpot was won July 24, netting 11 co-workers a combined $543 million. The last Powerball jackpot, which totaled $245.6 million, was won August 11 by a man in Staten Island, New York.

Believe it or not, this week's combined billion-dollar haul is not the biggest prize in the lottery's history. That honor goes to a 2016 Powerball jackpot, which clocked in at $1.586 billion (although it was shared by three winners).

Of course, the actual amount you'll win is considerably less than a billion dollars, not just because of taxes and annuities and fine print things. The amount you will win is likely $0, because the odds of winning either jackpot are one in several hundred million.

Washington's Lottery has shared a list of the top 10 "luckiest" stores in the Puget Sound region, based on the number of big wins at each location. Here they are:

13 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 365 Renton Center Way SW in Renton

13 Big Wins: Safeway at 17230 140th Ave SE in Renton

12 Big Wins: Safeway at 101 Auburn Way S in Auburn

12 Big Wins: Albertson's at 11330 51st Ave NW in Gig Harbor

11 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 1100 N Meridian in Puyallup

11 Big Wins: Café Truong Nguyen at 7143 Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Seattle

11 Big Wins: Safeway at 138 SW 148th St in Burien

11 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 801 Auburn Way N in Auburn

10 Big Wins: Safeway at 1243 Marvin Rd NE in Lacey

10 Big Wins: Fred Meyer at 25250 Pacific Highway S in Kent

Sure sure, someone needs to win eventually, we know. But it's not going to be you.*

*OK, almost certainly not. But cheer up! There are often secondary prizes to these huge drawings that can be worth millions of dollars, and a shocking amount of them go unclaimed -- probably because people get too focused on the biggest possible way to win.