Lorenzo Ontiveros: High-Violent Offender wanted after domestic violence assault, imprisonment convictions

WANTED BY DOC IN TRI-CITIES —

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month — putting a spotlight on the fight against convicted woman abuser’s like High-Violent Offender, Lorenzo Ontiveros.

An argument with a girlfriend that started through Facetime ended with the victim’s actual face being bruised by an assault Ontiveros was convicted of unleashing on her last year in Prosser. He also held her hostage when she tried to escape.

Now, he’s breaking probation in Benton County on his assault and unlawful imprisonment busts.

Ontiveros has more convictions for violating a no contact order, obstructing police and theft.

Department of Corrections officers says he is refusing to do court-ordered domestic violence therapy.

He’s 20 years old, 5’7”, weighs 175 pounds and could be hiding in the Prosser or Grandview area.

If you know where to find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.