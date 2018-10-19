Large natural gas leak prompts evacuations in downtown Seattle

UPDATE: The gas leak is secured. Crews are working to make sure it's safe for people to return. There's reportedly a strong gas smell in the area.
SEATTLE -- Firefighters are working a natural gas leak at a construction site at First Avenue and Cherry Street in downtown Seattle.
The natural gas leak was reported at a construction site.
The area has been evacuated as a precaution. Evacuations are in place from Yesler to Columbia on First Avenue and Second Avenue.
Firefighters urge people to avoid the area and take alternate routes.