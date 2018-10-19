× Camron Gaunt: 10-time convicted felon wanted for two robberies, “He’s pointing guns at innocent victims”

KING COUNTY — A 10-time convicted felon already wanted as a suspect in an armed robbery in Mountlake Terrace is now also accused of robbing a bank last Friday near Kirkland.

King County Sheriff’s detectives and the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force say Camron Gaunt robbed the Wells Fargo on October 12th.

Mountlake Terrace Police say he also robbed a barista at Roosters Espresso on September 13th. “He looked at me and said today is gonna be a bad day for you and then held the gun up to me and asked me to give him all the money in the stand so I just gave it to him right away he said thanks and left,” said the barista. She has since quit her job.

Gaunt is believed to be with 36-year-old Monique Koenig. They are likely motel hopping and may be driving a black 2016 Chevy Silverado with Washington license C09087M.

“It’s important to get Camron in custody. He’s pointing guns at innocent victims. It’s startling to the victims. My fear is that if he isn’t apprehended and placed into custody that he’ll continue to escalate and someone will eventually get hurt,” said Mountlake Terrace Police Det. Carl Cronk.

Gaunt has a no bail Department of Corrections warrant for violating the terms of his release after a Burglary 2nd Degree conviction in Everett.

He is 6’02”, 195 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He has been known to use the aliases ‘Justin Hauge’ and ‘Cameron Len Gaunt’.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay a full $1,000 reward to anyone who can help officers locate him. You will remain anonymous. Submit the tip by going to www.P3Tips.com or use the P3 Tips App on your phone. You can also call 911 and then submit the tip to Crime Stoppers immediately afterwards for the reward.