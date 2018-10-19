× Body found floating in waters off Port Orchard

PORT ORCHARD, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officers recovered a male body found floating in the water off South Kitsap, Washington.

The Kitsap Sun reports the man appeared to be in his early 40s.

Two kayakers spotted the body in the water near the bank of Colvos Passage on Wednesday and called 911. Deputies and Port Orchard police officers recovered the body at 12:12 p.m.

The Kitsap County Coroner’s Office is working to identify the body and notify next of kin. The office will also determine the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff’s Office spokesman Scott Wilson says there was nothing to indicate criminal activity, but they’ll have to wait until the Coroner’s Office goes through their process.

Colvos Passage is a tidal strait between Vashon Island and the Kitsap Peninsula.