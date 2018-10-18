WSP: 9 people killed in traffic-related crashes in 8 days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Washington State Patrol troopers have investigated nine traffic-related deaths in King County in the last eight days -- many of them involved people driving under the influence.

Troopers say despite their appeals to the public and emphasis patrols to get impaired drivers off the roads, too many people are still using drugs and alcohol and getting behind the wheel.

Authorities say the man who was driving a truck on Tiger Mountain last Friday was impaired. His truck crossed the center line and plowed head-on into a car killing two women.

That driver now faces vehicular homicide charges and potentially years in jail.

Through Sept. 30 of 2018, 2,699 drivers have been arrested for DUI, an increase of 32-percent compared to the same time period in 2017, and a nearly 50-percent increase over 2015.

"We are arresting more people for DUI. This past seven days we lost nine lives -- seven of which can be attributed to impairment," said Trooper Rick Johnson. "Any time of the day, we're arresting impaired drivers 24/7 and passengers should make wise decisions before getting in the car with an impaired driver because in some of these incidents that may have saved their lives."

Troopers say impaired driving along with speed and distracted driving are the most common causes of deadly crashes.

Despite all of their efforts during the holiday season, troopers say they can't stop impaired driving alone. They encourage people to use Uber or Lyft or other services and remind passengers never to get into a car with an impaired driver.