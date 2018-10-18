What would happen to the viaduct if the big one hits?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Since the Nisqually earthquake on February 28, 2001, many people have wondered what would happen the Alaskan Way Viaduct if they big one hits.

The Department of Transportation released a simulated video that doesn't paint a pretty picture.

The video predicts that some portions of the viaduct would collapse rupturing gas lines and sparking fires.

However, the new 99 tunnel was designed to withstand an earthquake up to a magnitude nine.

The tunnel will be connected to the bridge which is also built to withstand earthquakes. The bridge was built to be "flexible" so it can absorb the shock of a big quake instead of snapping and collapsing like the viaduct.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Revive I-5 project has also been working to earthquake-proof the freeway.

Among the other improvements to I-5, they've been replacing expansion joints and repaving concrete to make the roadway stronger and ready in case of a large impact.

Construction crews are also working on five projects to reinforce bridges and overpasses to endure earthquakes.