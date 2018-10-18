× Salads, pork and chicken products recalled in Washington over salmonella, listeria concerns

KENT, Wash. — Recalls are in effect in Washington and Oregon for certain products made by companies in Kent and Portland.

According to a news release from the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service, Kent-based Taylor Farms Northwest LLC is recalling about 276 pounds of ready-to-eat pork carnitas bowl products that contain tomatillos. They could be contaminated with salmonella and listeria.

The pork carnitas bowls were produced between Oct. 10-14, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

11-oz. clear plastic wrapped bowls of “PORK CARNITAS BOWL” packages with a sell by dates of 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 34834” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered on October 15, 2018 when Taylor Farms Northwest received notification that fire-roasted diced tomatillos used in the production of their pork carnitas bowls were being recalled by their tomatillos supplier.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Portland-based Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. is recalling about 916 pounds of ready-to-eat wrap and salad products that contain a corn ingredient that may be contaminated with aalmonella and listeria.

The ready-to-eat salad and wrap products were produced from Oct. 5 through Oct. 13. The following products are subject to recall:

7-oz. clear plastic wrapped packages containing “MARY’S HARVEST Southwest Chicken Wrap w/ Rib Meat” and “Use By” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/23/18.

11-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “TRADER JOSE’S MEXICALI INSPIRED SALAD WITH CHILI SEASONED CHICKEN” and “BEST BY” dates from 10/15/18 through 10/19/18.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-39928” or “40310-M” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Oregon and Washington.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 15, 2018 when Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods, Inc. received notification that the corn used in the production of their ready-to-eat wrap and salad products was being recalled by their corn supplier.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

Eating salmonella-contaminated foods can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized.

Eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Less commonly, persons outside these risk groups are affected.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn.

In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.