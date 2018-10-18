× One elementary school in the Bethel School District went from last to first place academically

SPANAWAY – Historically speaking low income districts have lower test scores.

But there are exceptions to the rule, one example is an elementary school in the Bethel School district.

Evergreen Elementary in Spanaway was just given the national Blue Ribbon Award for academic excellence.

But it was this same school not too long ago that was academically failing.

“We were the lowest at our district at one point literally the lowest,” librarian Heather Sinclair said.

And teachers admit much of that was their doing.

“I think we underestimated our kids coming from the area we come from,” Sinclair said.

Sinclair is talking about poverty. Nearly 60% of the students at Evergreen are on free and reduced lunch.

“Just because a child comes from poverty we want to break that cycle,” Sinclair said.

It started with making no excuses.

“It’s having tough conversations with kids,” Sinclair said.

Holding students, families and themselves accountable.

“We have no rescue policy so if a child leaves something at home their parents are not supposed to bring it in,” Sinclair said.

In 2011 Evergreen was the first in the district to adopt the no excuses model a national program.

The program reminder is pasted on the walls of the school. Every morning the students cite the school’s motto that reads

“Every student without excuses and without exception will be proficient in reading, language and math.”

The kids every year also sign their names pledging their commitment to the mission.

“This year I think my grades are going to be good,” 4th grader Armani said.

Armani says he struggled with Math in the past now that’s all he wants to talk about.

“Do your best and never give up,” Armani said.

The confidence is translating to high scores.

In 2008 more than half of 3rd graders at Evergreen were not meeting Math standards now 72% of students are excelling.

In English for the same grade level it went from just 47% of students meeting standard to now about 68%.

“We can’t change what happens outside of this area but we are going to make a difference,” Sinclair said.

They are not just making a difference they are setting the example going from last place to first place in the district.

But Sinclair says the academic achievement would not have been possible without first changing the way they think.

“You are not a victim of your circumstances you have the power to change that and we are going to help you do it,” Sinclair said.