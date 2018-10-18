Metal balls fly out of truck, damage cars as they roll down West Seattle street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A West Seattle street was closed for a little while Wednesday afternoon following a strange incident.

Dozens of two-pound metal balls fell out of a truck and rolled downhill, bouncing and damaging several vehicles along the way.

According to The Seattle Times, the "really big ball bearings" rolled down Southwest Genesee Street, forcing the street to close from Southwest Avalon Way to Delridge Way South.

No one was hurt, but the balls did bump into vehicles and damage some windshields.

Video on social media shows the balls zipping downhill and running into moving vehicles. The cars are seen trying to back up and get away from the metal ball attack.

Police told The Times they're still not sure where the metal balls came from.