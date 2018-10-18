× Former Microsoft director indicted on embezzlement charges

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged an upper level Microsoft director with five counts of wire fraud.

The Seattle Post-Intelligencer reports that an indictment filed Wednesday accuses Jeff Tran of attempting to embezzle $1.5 million from the company.

It also says he used his NFL connections to sell Super Bowl tickets for his own gain.

Tran was the director of sports marketing and managed the company’s relationship with the NFL and its payments to third-party vendors.

In addition to selling off Super Bowl tickets intended for Microsoft employees, he allegedly coordinated the issue of false invoices to charge Microsoft for bogus services and the transfer of money for himself.

A Microsoft spokesperson said when the company learned of Tran’s conduct they investigated, terminated his employment and then contacted law enforcement.

It was not immediately known if Tran has a lawyer. No lawyer was listed on the federal court website.