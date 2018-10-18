Enjoy temps near 70 for a few more days before fall arrives with a punch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We must be doing something right, right?! It was only the third time that we have had back to back 70 degree days after the 15th of October. Very very nice!!

Don’t worry we have many more nice days ahead.

Thursday will have morning fog with nice afternoon sunshine and high near 70 again. Friday will have morning fog (a little thicker) but the day will be pleasant with a high near 66.

Saturday and Sunday look rather nice with morning fog and afternoon sunshine. It will be the 3rd sunny Saturday in a row in October and that is saying something!!!! Enjoy.

Next week starts out dry but ends up wet. The 25th of October looks wet and gusty!