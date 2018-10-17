Word from the NFL owners meetings is Seahawks will (of course) stay in Seattle

Not that there was much cause for concern, but word from the NFL owners meeting Wednesday is that the Seahawks are going to stay in the wake of Paul Allen’s death earlier this week.

The fall league meeting just happened to fall this week in New York, as Seahawks fans were mourning the sudden death of the team’s longtime owner.

While many seem to think the team will be sold, every public comment indicated the team is in Seattle for the long haul. The Seahawks have evolved into one of the NFL’s more popular franchises, and were thought to be a driving force in the league selling out Wembley Stadium for the first time last Sunday when they played the Oakland Raiders in London.

Q13’s Seahawks Gamedy analyst Ian Furness said it’s likely oversight of the team in at least the immediate future will transfer to Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, who is vice chair of First & Goal Inc., and Berte Kolde, the senior director of Vulcan Inc. Kolde and Jody Allen have both long been active in Allen’s operations, and Kolde frequently accompanied him to Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers games.

“The easy answer is, we don’t know,” Furness said. “The logical answer is, Jody Allen and Bert Kolde will probably assume the day-to-day responsibilities.”

The NFL.com’s Judy Battista said all owners are required to provide a succession plan to the NFL in the event of their death. Coincidentally, the owners voted Tuesday to change the league's rules and begin allowing people who own non-NFL teams in other markets to buy NFL teams. That could drive up the cost of teams considerably as owners who have long wanted an NFL franchise are allowed to bid.

Interesting stuff from @judybattista on the future of the #Seahawks in the wake of Paul Allen’s passing, including info on a possible sale and the succession plan. I also say words. pic.twitter.com/ooTP7XtSKN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2018

Both Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Colts owner Jim Irsay believe the team will stay in town:

Jerry Jones: “I can’t imagine the Seahawks not being in Seattle.” Doesn’t have a feel for whether the team will be sold but there’s a sense here at the league meeting that will wind up being the case. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 17, 2018

Colts owner Jim Irsay says he expects the Seahawks to be sold but remain in Seattle following owner Paul Allen's death: “I’m just guessing but I would have to believe his wishes are going to make sure that whoever buys it retains that market as where the team will stay.” — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) October 17, 2018

Despite the chatter, there was no official discussion of the Seahawks' future.