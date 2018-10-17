Today’s forecast: More mild fall temperatures in the 70s!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Record highs have been set with some more on the way. This amazing run of fine weather continues through the weekend.

Some very warm temperatures were recorded on Tuesday. 76 at Aberdeen, 78 at North Bend, 80 at Forks and 81 at Long Beach.

Wednesday will have more readings like these. Wednesday will be sunny and warm for all.

Thursday has a weak marine push so our highs will be back into the 60s but it stays nice.

This nice weather remains in place through the weekend so please enjoy! If you have missed the rain it’ll be back next week!!!