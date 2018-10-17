RV fire spreads to building, causes gas leak in West Seattle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- An RV fire spread to a building in West Seattle overnight, and now firefighters are dealing with a gas leak near the West Seattle bridge.

According to Seattle Fire, the RV fire started about 1 a.m., then spread to a building at 28th Avenue South and Southwest Andover Street. This is near the West Seattle Bridge.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze, but now they're dealing with a gas leak.

Gas has been shut off to some customers in the area. Puget Sound Energy is on scene.

No injuries were reported.