PUYALLUP, Wash. — Police in Puyallup are looking for a 10-year-old boy with autism who walked away from his apartment Wednesday afternoon.

According to police Logan Efre walked away from his apartment in the 2700 block of S. Meridian at about 2 p.m.

He was wearing a gray or green army jacket, gray pants and gray hiking boots.

Logan is described to be 4’7″, 100 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see Logan please call 911.