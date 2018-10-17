Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

Pullman braces for big crowds attracted by GameDay broadcast

Posted 5:31 PM, October 17, 2018

Fans for the Washington State Cougars spell it out during the game against the Utah Utes at Martin Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Pullman, Washington. (William Mancebo/Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash.  — The city of Pullman has declared a public transportation state of emergency in anticipation of the big crowds expected for the ESPN College GameDay broadcast from the Washington State campus this weekend.

The city says the declaration is required to comply with federal codes.

KXLY-TV reported Wednesday that five additional bus routes will be offered Friday and four additional routes will be added Saturday, when No. 25 Washington State hosts No. 12 Oregon.

Pullman Transit will be ready to add any additional service that may be necessary.

This is the first time GameDay has come to Pullman, and that has generated a lot of excitement among football fans.

