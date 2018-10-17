Boy, 2, in CPS care after officers found him alone in West Seattle

SEATTLE — A 2-year-old boy found alone in West Seattle is now under the care of Child Protective Services.

The unaccompanied child was found Wednesday morning near 8th Avenue SW and SW Henderson.

Seattle police said that the child was found all alone and officers were “looking to reunite him with his parents.”

Police initially asked for help finding the child’s parents, tweeting: “If you’re missing a child, please contact the SW Precinct at 206 733 9800 or 911.”

Later, police told Q13 News that they believed a parent had been identified.

The child was turned over to Child Protective Services for care and further investigation.

No further details have been released.