One person possibly inside as firefighters battle mobile home fire in Bonney Lake

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. -- East Pierce Fire is on the scene of a mobile home fire in Bonney Lake with one person possibly inside the home.

Firefighters said the fire started after 5 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 17) in the 9100 block of 207 Avenue East.

According to East Pierce Fire, five people lived in the home. One person was taken to a hospital in an ambulance, two others were treated on scene, and one was uninjured. Another person is unaccounted for and believed to be inside.

It's unclear what started the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.