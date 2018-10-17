‘It just sends the wrong message’: Scooters used for kids program stolen from Redmond nonprofit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

REDMOND, Wash. -- The pro scooters sport is taking off around the world, and Redmond has one of the best places for kids to learn for free.

Volunteers for the Indoor Scooter Park at the Pro Scooter Shop on NE 95th Street teach kids and adults alike how to do tricks and compete in a safe environment.

That's why the community is so disheartened by the recent theft of thousands of dollars worth of scooters.

"Great scooter community here in the Northwest," owner David Powers told Q13.

Powers loves the sport so much, he heads up a charity that built an indoor park behind his store, so kids can do "big air" tricks safely and out of the rain and cold.

Powers was heartbroken when the store's alarm went off about 2 a.m. Oct. 10, alerting him that two burglars were entering his shop.

"It just sends the wrong message," he said. "We've been trying to promote a safe and fun space, and then something like this happens."

Surveillance video shows the suspects peering into the store from one door, then finding another door accidentally left open by an employee.

You can see the thieves tuck the scooters under their arms and run out of the building.

Powers said he believes they got away with between $2,000 and $2,500 worth of scooters.

"It's super unfortunate that the door was unlocked, but to me, that's not an excuse," he said. "That just made it a lot easier for somebody who was already intent on some bad behavior."

Redmond Police said the surveillance video is helpful, and they're hoping the suspects brag about the theft or that someone recognizes them.

"The scooters are used for the kids programs, and that just makes us want to hopefully get the property back for the non profit," said Andrea Wolf-Buck with Redmond Police.

The scooter community has stepped up to help since the burglary, even starting a GoFundMe page to help. For Powers, it's a humbling gesture.

"Scooters can be replaced; there's no damage," Powers said. "Nobody was hurt, but I'm pretty strong about this idea of thievery, this kind of a crime. It's horrible. I would like to do everything we can to catch these guys."

If you recognize either of them, Crime Stoppers will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. You can call 1-800-222-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app on your phone.