DUI suspect rams Bothell police cruisers, injures officer during pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOTHELL, Wash. -- Police in Bothell arrested a person who crashed a vehicle into a building near downtown, then rammed three police cruisers before being detained on multiple charges.

According to Bothell Police, the disturbance started in a parking lot in the 18700 block of Reder Way near Cafe Ladro, where the suspect collided with a building. The suspect then drove northbound on Bothell Way NE and fled from officers.

He rammed multiple police cars and injured one officer during the pursuit. Police said it appears the officer will be OK.

The suspect was arrested for felony assault, eluding and DUI.

It's the suspect's second DUI arrest in 10 years.