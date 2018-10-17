× Deputies searching for suspect after woman assaulted in Edmonds park

EDMONDS, Wash. — Authorities are searching for a man who police say assaulted a woman Wednesday morning on a park trail in Edmonds.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, a man assaulted a woman who was walking on a trail at Meadowdale Beach Park just before 9:00 a.m.

Deputies said the woman suffered minor injuries.

Authorities were searching for the suspect using air support and a K9 unit.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, wearing a dark hoodie with a scarf around his neck and wearing a baseball cap. Deputies said the suspect had a knife.

This is a developing story and will be updated.