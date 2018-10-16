WATCH LIVE: Civil lawsuit against Ride the Ducks Seattle after deadly 2015 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Opening statements began Tuesday in a civil lawsuit against Ride the Ducks Seattle.

Multiple people have come forward suing the city, state, the company president and the manufacturer of the duck boat.

They are seeking damages for a 2015 crash on the Aurora Bridge in Seattle. Five people were killed and dozens more injured in the crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board pointed to the mechanical failure and improper maintenance as the likely causes.

More than 20 people are part of this lawsuit. The trial could take months.