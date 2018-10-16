Mega Millions winning numbers announced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The winning numbers of the largest Mega Millions drawing in the game's history have been announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday night were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49, and the Mega Ball was 9.

Tonight's potential record jackpot is worth $667 million or a cash lump sum of $380 million. No winners have been announced yet.

If no one wins Tuesday's drawing, the jackpot will rise to $868 million for Friday's drawing.

Tuesday's Mega Millions along with Wednesday's Powerball jackpot, which stands at $345 million, are worth more than a cool billion dollars. The Mega Millions drawing is not only the largest in the game's history, it's also the third largest in the US lottery jackpot history.

The reason these jackpots have ballooned to such monstrous proportions is because, well, no one has won in a while. According to a release from Mega Millions, the last Mega Millions jackpot was won July 24, netting 11 co-workers a combined $543 million. The last Powerball jackpot, which totaled $245.6 million, was won August 11 by a man in Staten Island, New York.

Believe it or not, this week's combined billion-dollar haul is not the biggest prize in the lottery's history. That honor goes to a 2016 Powerball jackpot, which clocked in at $1.586 billion (although it was shared by three winners).

Of course, the actual amount you'll win is considerably less than a billion dollars, not just because of taxes and annuities and fine print things. The amount you will win is likely $0, because the odds of winning either jackpot are one in several hundred million.

Sure sure, someone needs to win eventually, we know. But it's not going to be you.*

*OK, almost certainly not. But cheer up! There are often secondary prizes to these huge drawings that can be worth millions of dollars, and a shocking amount of them go unclaimed -- probably because people get too focused on the biggest possible way to win.