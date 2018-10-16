Ice skating trail, light maze coming to Seattle’s Safeco Field this winter

SEATTLE — Start planning your trip now! This holiday season, Safeco Field will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with an ice skating trail, the “world’s largest Christmas light maze,” and a Christmas market.

Santa and Mrs. Clause will make an appearance too.

For five weeks beginning November 23, Enchant Christmas aims to transform the baseball diamond into the North Pole.

The highlights:

Ice skating trail — Find enchantment around every bend as you glide the 350-foot-long ice skating trail through spectacular, larger-than-life light displays.

The trail will be installed in the infield. Ice skate will be available to rent for $10.

Christmas light maze — Billed as the world’s largest Christmas light maze. Come experience millions of dazzling lights as you explore a whole new side of the outfield.

Christmas market — Shop in the artisan market offering more than 90 vendors from local to international. Or cozy up with a cup of hot chocolate and take in holiday-themed shows and music.

All this does come at a price. Tickets start at $19.99 for single tickets; $69.99 for family 4-pack; and $49.99 for a season pass. VIP tickets are also available. More details: enchantchristmas.com/seattle/

Children 3 and under are free.

This is the first year the Enchant Christmas event is in Seattle. Enchant will also be at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.

The Enchant Christmas event runs from November 23 to December 30.