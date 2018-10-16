Grandmother of Mississippi girl found dead in oven charged with murder

JACKSON, Miss. – A sheriff says a grandmother has been charged with first-degree murder after her 20-month-old granddaughter was found stabbed and burned inside an oven.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams Sr. says 48-year-old Carolyn Jones was charged Tuesday after Royalty Marie Floyd was found dead Monday night at the home they shared in the Mississippi Delta town of Shaw.

Jones is jailed on $500,000 bail. It was unclear late Tuesday if she has a lawyer who could speak for her.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesman Warren Strain says officials are still investigating the cause of the girl’s death, as well as when she died and whether that was before she was placed in the oven. Williams says autopsy results weren’t yet complete Tuesday afternoon.

Bolivar County Sheriff Kelvin Williams tells WTVA-TV the girl had been stabbed, placed in the oven and the oven turned on.

Williams says the grandmother’s brother found the body on Monday night and called police.