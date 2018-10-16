FORECAST: Fall temperatures could break records today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- This weather is amazing. You just can’t beat it.

We could easily have cold, rainy and windy weather this time of year but that is not in the forecast.

In fact, we should set some record highs Tuesday and Wednesday with many reaching 70 degrees.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be sunny and really nice, Enjoy!

Thursday through Sunday will be very nice with morning fog and afternoon sunshine and highs near 67

No rain in the forecast through Sunday, enjoy. Next week looks normal with the wet weather returning.