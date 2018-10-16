FBI investigating tribal police-involved fatal shooting at Emerald Queen Casino
TACOMA, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a fatal Puyallup Tribal Police Department-involved shooting at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.
Details are scarce as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 16).
Police said there was a fatal shooting incident, though it’s unclear who was shot and whether the shooting happened inside the casino or outside in the parking lot.
The casino’s parking lot is taped off — and there is a smashed up police cruiser.
No officers were injured, officials said.
