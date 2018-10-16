Get the top 5 daily headlines and breaking news alerts from Seattle’s #1 morning news

FBI investigating tribal police-involved fatal shooting at Emerald Queen Casino

Posted 7:41 AM, October 16, 2018, by

TACOMA, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a fatal Puyallup Tribal Police Department-involved shooting at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Details are scarce as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 16).

Police said there was a fatal shooting incident, though it’s unclear who was shot and whether the shooting happened inside the casino or outside in the parking lot.

The casino’s parking lot is taped off — and there is a smashed up police cruiser.

No officers were injured, officials said.

Related stories