× FBI investigating tribal police-involved fatal shooting at Emerald Queen Casino

TACOMA, Wash. — The FBI is investigating a fatal Puyallup Tribal Police Department-involved shooting at the Emerald Queen Casino in Tacoma.

Details are scarce as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 16).

Police said there was a fatal shooting incident, though it’s unclear who was shot and whether the shooting happened inside the casino or outside in the parking lot.

The casino’s parking lot is taped off — and there is a smashed up police cruiser.

No officers were injured, officials said.

Now have confirmed that this was an officer involved fatal shooting at the casino.. FBI is investigating. #Q13FOX https://t.co/lUFCrLEbNm — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) October 16, 2018