Seahawk players, CEOs react to Paul Allen’s death

SEATTLE – People from the worlds of sports, business and the public sector have been reacting to the news of Paul Allen's death. Allen died Monday from complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.

Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, as well as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.

Deeply saddened by the passing of @PaulGAllen. I’ll miss him greatly. His gracious leadership and tremendous inspiration will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because of Paul’s passion, commitment, and selflessness. His legacy will live on forever. — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) October 15, 2018

We miss you.

We thank you.

We love you. https://t.co/rxkn1IjJ0R—

Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) October 15, 2018

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of @PaulGAllen, our founder and noted technologist, philanthropist, community builder, conservationist, musician and supporter of the arts. All of us who worked with Paul feel an inexpressible loss today. https://t.co/OMLZ7ivvSD pic.twitter.com/Bfa8kK6Q8e — Vulcan Inc. (@VulcanInc) October 15, 2018

CEOs react

Statement from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on the passing of Paul Allen: pic.twitter.com/1iLDLenLKz — Microsoft (@Microsoft) October 15, 2018

Our industry has lost a pioneer and our world has lost a force for good. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s friends, the Allen family and everyone at Microsoft. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) October 15, 2018

Very sad to hear of Paul Allen’s passing. His passion for invention and pushing forward inspired so many. He was relentless to the end. My heart goes out to Paul’s family and friends. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) October 15, 2018

So sad to hear about the passing of Paul Allen. Among many other things he was a pioneer of commercial space travel. We shared a belief that by exploring space in new ways we can improve life on Earth. All our thoughts are with his loved ones. — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) October 15, 2018

We lost a great technology pioneer today - thank you Paul Allen for your immense contributions to the world through your work and your philanthropy. Thoughts are with his family and the entire Microsoft community. — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 15, 2018

Seahawk players (current and former):

My statement on one of the greatest persons I have ever had a chance to be around. RIP, Paul Allen. Thank you for all you did for my family and my kids. pic.twitter.com/T2wF5pYUh6 — WALTER JONES (@BigWalt71) October 15, 2018

Big dog rest easy as you go home @PaulGAllen prayers for your family🙏🏾 — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) October 15, 2018

RIP to the man in charge of it all, Mr. Paul Allen. I hope we sent you out with high praises with our victory yesterday in London. You with the most high now, no more pain required. — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 15, 2018

Rip Mr Paul Allen 🙏🏾 I sincerely thank you for all your sacrifices and hard work. You changed countless lives and it’s greatly appreciated! — Bradley McDougald (@BabyLead) October 15, 2018

RIP Paul Allen. Gone way too soon. Thank you so much for your many contributions to society and to the sports world pic.twitter.com/7ITQuHpAMT — Duane Brown (@DuaneBrown76) October 15, 2018

Statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee:

"Paul Allen stands as a giant in Washington history for the genius vision that was so important to creating Microsoft with Bill Gates. That he went on to do so much more for our state, nation and the world puts him in rarefied company.

“Paul was a major philanthropist who believed in giving at home. Seattle is dotted with the results of his philanthropy and investments, from the unbelievable work of the Allen Institute for Brain Science to the preservation of the world-class Cinerama movie theater. He brought us a Super Bowl championship, a reverence for Jimi Hendrix and a vision for Seattle that today is home to some of the world’s most innovative biotech research and has been the cradle of the city’s economic boom.

“He cared about the larger world, too, stepping up to fight Ebola and working to preserve endangered animals. He exposed the dark depths of oceans and pioneered privately funded space flight.

“There’s little in the universe that didn’t interest Paul.

“Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar.

“In so many ways Paul Allen personified Washington state - innovative, caring and always willing to fight for equal rights for all.

“Trudi and I join people all over the world in sending our thoughts to Paul’s family and friends.”

His was truly an epic life. As a region, we are diminished by his passing, but we are inspired by his legacy to discover our own passions, and to share them with the world around us. 4/4 — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) October 15, 2018