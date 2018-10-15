Seahawk players, CEOs react to Paul Allen’s death

SEATTLE – People from the worlds of sports, business and the public sector have been reacting to the news of Paul Allen's death. Allen died Monday from complications from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He was 65.
Allen was the co-founder of Microsoft along with Bill Gates, as well as the owner of the Seattle Seahawks and Portland Trail Blazers, part-owner of the Seattle Sounders and founder of the Museum of Pop Culture.
Statement from Washington Governor Jay Inslee:
"Paul Allen stands as a giant in Washington history for the genius vision that was so important to creating Microsoft with Bill Gates. That he went on to do so much more for our state, nation and the world puts him in rarefied company.
“Paul was a major philanthropist who believed in giving at home. Seattle is dotted with the results of his philanthropy and investments, from the unbelievable work of the Allen Institute for Brain Science to the preservation of the world-class Cinerama movie theater. He brought us a Super Bowl championship, a reverence for Jimi Hendrix and a vision for Seattle that today is home to some of the world’s most innovative biotech research and has been the cradle of the city’s economic boom.
“He cared about the larger world, too, stepping up to fight Ebola and working to preserve endangered animals. He exposed the dark depths of oceans and pioneered privately funded space flight.
“There’s little in the universe that didn’t interest Paul.
“Paul was a person who pushed so many intellectual envelopes and expanded human knowledge, and his legacy will live beyond bricks and mortar.
“In so many ways Paul Allen personified Washington state - innovative, caring and always willing to fight for equal rights for all.
“Trudi and I join people all over the world in sending our thoughts to Paul’s family and friends.”